This holiday season, the Tree of Lights will once again be featured prominently in front of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center on Parrish St. in Canandaigua. While COVID-19 restrictions will prevent a public tree-lighting ceremony this year, the Thompson Health Guild is determined to make sure the pandemic doesn’t disrupt one of its most treasured traditions.
Each year, community members sponsor lights on the tree in memory of or in honor of loved ones. Proceeds benefit the programs and initiatives funded by the Guild, which had to cancel many of its fundraising events this year.
Lights are a minimum donation of $5 each. Written acknowledgments are sent to those honored and the families of those memorialized.
To sponsor a light, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Tree.