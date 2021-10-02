GENEVA — Eight members of Boy Scout Troop 4 received awards and badges at the Sept. 27 Court of Honor at The Presbyterian Church of Geneva.
Four of those Scouts received rank awards and merit badges they’d earned during the troop’s July 11-16 stay at Camp Babcock-Hovey, the Seneca Waterways Council’s resident camp near Willard.
Scoutmaster Rich Nardone presented awards to the following Scouts:
Alex Brockway
- The Polar Bear patch
- Fingerprinting
- Scouting Heritage merit badges
- First Class Scout
Quinn Gao
- Totin’ Chip Award
- Music,
- Scouting Heritage merit badges
- Tenderfoot Scout
Liam Reynolds
- Totin’ Chip Award
- Kayaking
- Scouting Heritage
- Space Exploration merit badges
- Tenderfoot Scout
Jackson Wright
- Citizenship in the World
- Fingerprinting,
- Signs, Signals and Codes merit badges
- First Class Scout
Each also received a 2021 Camp Babcock-Hovey patch, as did two adult leaders who spent the week with the Scouts: Committeeman Dick Wandell and Assistant Scoutmaster Fred Schühle.
Four other Scouts received merit badges they had earned since the June Court of Honor. Nardone presented Nicholas Caster the Communication award, Aaron Hennessy the Camping award, Kaio Monahan the Citizenship in the Community award, and Julian Nault the Citizenship in the Community and Communication awards.
“Popcorn Colonel” Rita Bailey reported that $1,570 had been raised at the troop’s two popcorn and nuts show-and-sell events on successive Saturdays, at Lowe’s Sept. 18 and at Byrne Dairy on Border City Road Sept. 25. Part of the funds raised at those events will be retained by the troop for camping outings and other events; some also will support district and council programs.
Five Life Scouts also described the status of their Eagle Scout service projects: Hennessy, Monahan, Nault, Caster and Sean Wright. Each Life Scout is required to “plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community.” These projects frequently involve fellow students, school teammates, and fellow Scouts, and often let the Eagle Scout candidate to instruct parents, volunteer leaders, and other adults.
Troop 4 Scouts and their adult volunteer leaders plan to attend the 22nd annual Challenge Trophy Camporee Oct. 22-24 at Babcock-Hovey, where Nardone, Wandell and Schühle will be on the shooting sports staff.
Any boy 11-17 years old interested in joining Troop 4 is invited to a meeting, beginning at 7 p.m. each Monday, at The Presbyterian Church of Geneva, which has sponsored Troop 4 since 1917.