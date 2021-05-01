PENN YAN — The United Way of Northern Yates County’s allocation committee will meet May 19 and 20 to receive requests from agencies seeking support in 2022.
Any agency that wants to be considered should write or call the United Way office at (315) 536-2448 for an appointment on one of those two dates.
Six copies of a 2020 budget and six cover letters explaining the agency’s benefit to northern Yates County must be submitted by May 14 to the United Way of Northern Yates County, P.O. Box 536, Penn Yan, NY 14527.