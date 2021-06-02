CANANDAIGUA — The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a national listening session Wednesday for Spanish-speaking veterans and stakeholders.
The virtual session is to get input on how to design an equitable VA healthcare system for the future and grow services for veterans. It also will look at investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
The session will run from 6-7:30 p.m. To register, go to bit.ly/34JqPA9. Additionally, people can call (404) 397-1596.
The access code for the session is 199 729 9228.