NEWARK — The Village of Newark will hold this a Snowman-Building Contest in celebration of winter.
Village Residents and Businesses are invited to create a snow sculpture anytime during the months of January and February 2021.
To enter, call the Village of Newark at (315)-226-8105 and express interest in participating. Contest Judges will take a photo of your creation.
There will be two categories. The winner of Best Residential Entry will receive $100 and the winner of Best Business Entry will receive the Snowman Trophy and pizza.
The rules are as follows: Entry must be located in the Village of Newark. Build a snowman, sculpture or whatever you like. Snow creation must be suitable for all audiences. Residential entries must be located on the property’s front lawn area in clear view from the road and may not block sidewalks or driveways. Business entries must be located in front of the business on lawn area, or on sidewalk (no more than 3 ft. from building), and may not block sidewalk or building entrance. Only food coloring can be used to color entry. No wood or metal framework can be incorporated in the structure of the snow sculpture. Sculptures should be of a non-interactive nature (this means no areas are intended for people to walk on, crawl, stand, sit under or climb). Do not send your own photos.
Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.