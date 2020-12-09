GENEVA — Volunteers are being sought to help close the town’s bicycle park for the winter.
Supervisor Mark Venuti said a work detail is being organized for approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It could be pushed back to Sunday, depending on the weather forecast.
The bike park, which is behind Town Hall on County Road 6, opened in early November after work involving town and city crews, and volunteers, was completed. Venuti said some of the jumps and other parts of the park need to be covered with tarps for the winter.
The town will supply the tarps, and Venuti said people who have bricks or heavy objects that can hold them in place are asked to bring them. The town also has sand and bags to achieve that.
Anyone who wants to volunteer or has questions can contact Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com.