WATERLOO — The annual Summer Food Program provided by the Waterloo Central School District got underway last week and continues until Aug. 5.
Free meals will be provided to all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, at the Waterloo Community Center from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
For more information, contact Brian Corey at (315) 539-1556 or brian.corey@waterloocsd.org.