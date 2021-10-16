WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society is participating this year in The Great Give Back.
They are accepting gently used or new warm coats, gloves, mittens or hats for donation at the Library, located at 31 E Williams St., Waterloo, during regular business hours through the end of the day. Items will be donated to Ashia’s closet in honor of Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and the Seneca County Coat Project. All clothing sizes and gender are welcome.
Started in Suffolk County, the mission of The Great Give Back is to provide a day of opportunities for the patrons of the Public Libraries of New York State to participate in meaningful, service-oriented experiences. To find out what other Libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System are doing, visit thegreatgiveback.org/index.php/finger-lakes/
For more information on other events hosted by the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, call (315) 539-3313.