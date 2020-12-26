WATERLOO — The village of Waterloo, in partnership with Seneca County, has been leading an initiative to honor the brave service members who have received the distinguished Purple Heart Award with a new local Wall of Honor that recognizes this distinctive military honor. In recognition of Veterans Day, the Village is issuing another call for Purple Heart recipients (and their family members) to apply and be recognized at the May 2021 official dedication ceremony and have their name forever engraved on the living memorial in Lafayette Square.
Over the summer, the Purple Heart Wall of Honor was unveiled, and on May 30, 2021, it will be officially dedicated with a formal ceremony along with various Memorial Day events.
“As Veterans Day reminds us to honor military veterans for what they have done for our freedom, we want to bring attention to our local service members who have earned this honor to ensure they are properly recognized and encourage all eligible honorees to apply,” said Mayor Jack O’Connor.
“The Wall of Honor in Lafayette Park is a fitting and lasting tribute to those service members who have been recognized as a Purple Heart Recipient. We are all grateful for their service and commitment,” said Robert Hayssen, chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
The Purple Heart was first instituted by George Washington in 1782 to honor bravery in action. The second and current iteration of the award, dating back to Feb. 22, 1932, is to honor those killed or wounded in combat while serving their country. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration presented to our brave service members.
To ensure a successful application, the Village is asking that the application be submitted by Feb. 15, 2021, in person or by mail to the Waterloo Village Office at 41 West Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165, or call (315) 539-9131. This submission will provide applicants with eligibility for both the Waterloo Purple Heart Wall of Honor as well as the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. For more information, visit https://www.thepurpleheart.com/. The application is available at the Village office and can also be found on the Village of Waterloo’s website at: http://waterloony.com
To acquire any missing military documentation, contact the Seneca County Veterans Services Office at (315) 539-1651, or the National Personnel Records Center at (314) 801–0800, or go to https://www.archives.gov/personnel-records-center/military-personnel. The standard Form 180 (SF180) is required to obtain military records and can be found at https://bit.ly/2vqjfMx.