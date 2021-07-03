Wayne ARC is participating in the free summer lunch program for children once again. The program begins July 12 and ends Aug. 19. It’s open to all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parents can pick up meals for their children at the following sites:
Newark Public Library, 121 High St. — Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Newark Windsong Terrace, 1 Marie Ave. — Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Newark Driving Park Circle — Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St. — Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All times are subject to change based on the availability of volunteers.
For more information on times and locations, call Wayne ARC at (315) 331-7741, ext. 1237. Ask for food service manager Chris Ball.