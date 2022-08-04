PALMYRA — The 165th annual Wayne County Fair is Aug. 8-13 If you make it, bake it or grow it, the fair has a competition you can enter.
You are able to submit sewing projects, vegetables, pies and baked goods, flowers and photography to the fair for judging regardless of your age and if you live in Wayne, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga, Yates, Steuben or Wyoming counties. All non-perishable entries are accepted on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judging will be on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Perishable entries must be in place before 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 8 with judging taking place at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Kelsey Hamilton, fair secretary at 315-719-4825 or email at hamiltkr02@gmail.com.
For daily fair schedule go to www.waynecountyfair.org.