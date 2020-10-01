Citizens’ Response Network of Wayne County is hosting a pair of opportunities to meet Democratic Party candidates running for office in November.
Dana Balter, who is opposing incumbent John Katko for the 24th District in the House of Representatives, Scott Comegys, who is running against incumbent Brian Manktelow for the 130th District seat in the state Assembly, and other Democratic candidates will stop at the Lyons Farmers Market at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3. They will talk with shoppers and answer questions.
The farm market is held in Lyons Central Park.
From 12:30-2:30 p.m., the candidates will host a town hall-style meeting at Canalside Park in Palmyra, next to Muddy Waters Cafe. Balter, Comegys, and state Senate candidate Shauna Marie O’Toole will speak from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Palmyra Mayor Molly Budziszewski and state Supreme Court candidates Gino Nitti and Julie Cianca are among the other candidates expected to attend.
The second event is open to all voters who’d like to learn more about the Democratic candidates and their platforms. Peter Bump will provide musical entertainment with his banjo.
Face coverings are required and social distancing should be practiced. Those attending the town hall meeting should bring lawn chairs.
For more information on the Oct. 3 events, contact Citizens’ Response Network of Wayne County representative Janine DeCook at (315) 331-2278 or janine.decook@gmail.com.