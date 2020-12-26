WAYNE COUNTY — The Humane Society of Wayne County's annual auction will be held virtually this year. The community has been invited to contribute to the Humane Society's fundraiser to ensure its success.
To donate an item, email the title and a detailed description of each item to cmkk1@outlook.com. Please then state the value of the item. If the item contains alcohol, indicate that the item is not to be sold to anyone under 21 years of age. Fresh food donations will not be accepted. Items which would normally be put in a basket are requested to remain unwrapped for the ease of photography. If you wish to be acknowledged, please note: “Donated by ______” and state the monetary value of your gift.
Then, bring item(s) with a copy of descriptions to the Village Auction Company, located at 7639 Ridge Rd. in Sodus (formerly the Normandy Inn) on Jan. 9, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. In order to arrange an alternate date, contact Cindy at: cmkk1@outlook.com by Jan. 4, 2021.
All donations must be at the site on Jan. 9, 2021. The items will be numbered, photographed, and stored there.
The virtual auction will be held from Jan. 11 thru Jan. 29, 2021 at https://www.auctionzip.com/NY-Auctioneers/2046.html. Bidding instructions to follow.
For questions about donations, call (315) 573-4872 or e-mail cmkk1@outlook.com.