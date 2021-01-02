LYONS — In order to address the issue of illiteracy on a local level, each February all the Rotary Clubs in Wayne County unite to host the annual Wayne County Rotary Spelling Bee.
Over the past 21 years, the spelling bees have raised over $80,000 to support the free literacy programs offered by Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, whose office is located in Lyons. This year, however, the annual spelling bee will not be held.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Rotary Clubs of Wayne County are asking the community to consider donating in lieu of the competition.
With literacy needs becoming more apparent due to the pandemic’s continued impact, funds for the Literacy Volunteers are still needed. To make a donation, please make checks payable to Wayne County Rotary Spelling Bee with “Bee” in the memo and mail to Corrine Veith c/o Community Bank, N.A., 100 Church Street, Newark.