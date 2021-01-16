WAYNE COUNTY — Family Promise of Wayne County has announced the election of new Officers for its 2021 Board of Trustees. Kathryn Woodlock, a resident of Palmyra and current Trustee, has been elected Board President.
Woodlock replaces outgoing President Linda Werts. Jacque Ruth, William Bush and Elsie Dedrick will remain in their positions as Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.
Additional Trustees are Pat Barry, Chelsea Manahan, Mitzi Rose, John Stephens, Becke Tomkiewicz, Brandy Voughters and Rachel Wizeman.
“The new year begins with the challenge of an escalating pandemic in Wayne County and economic uncertainty,” said Woodlock. “but thanks to Linda Werts’ tremendous leadership throughout 2020, Family Promise is well positioned to continue doing the good work of helping homeless families with children achieve safe, sustainable housing and independence."