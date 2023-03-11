LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has scheduled the state’s safe boating course at several locations.
The course is required for anyone who will be operating a personal watercraft (JetSki/Wave Runner-type vessel), and for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1983, to operate any vessel.
Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class, and need to take a pen and lunch.
• March 25, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wayne County fire training building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons.
• April 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ontario Recreation/Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario.
• April 15, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Palmyra-Macedon High School, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra.
• May 13, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wayne County fire training building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons.
• June 3, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point.
To register for a class, go to bit.ly/3ZOCwQE.