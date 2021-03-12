LYONS — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled the state’s safe boating course at several locations over the next few months.
The course is required for anyone who will be operating a personal watercraft (jet ski/wave runner-type vessel), and for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993 to operate any vessel.
Reservations can be made by calling the number shown with each class. Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class, and need to bring a pen and lunch.
• Saturday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Ontario Parks and Recreation, Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. The contact number is (315) 524-7447.
• Saturday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wayne County Fire Training Building, Nye Road, Lyons. The contact number is (315) 946-5714.
• Saturday, June 5 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point. The contact number is (315) 946-5714.