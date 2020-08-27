GENEVA — The town will host a Sept. 9 webinar, via Zoom, on electric vehicle infrastructure in the community.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Leading the discussion will be Michael Amadori, sustainability manager at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who will also share videos.
The webinar will also include talks on available charging locations in the area, and information about owning and using an electric vehicle.
To take part in the webinar, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/85106401629 and use meeting ID 851 0640 1629. People can also participate by phone at (646) 558-8656.
For more information on the event, contact Jacob Fox — the town’s Climate Smart coordinator — at foxjacob@mac.com. The webinar will be recorded and posted later on the town’s website, townofgeneva.com.