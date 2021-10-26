LYONS — James “Jim” Wedman, a Conservative Party candidate running for Town Board, is hosting an open public comment and meet the candidate night Thursday. It will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Ohmann Theatre at 65 William St.
He is inviting all Lyons voters to participate.
“Help me learn about issues facing Lyons. Tell me YOUR priorities and WHY. Help me find practical solutions to the issues Lyons faces,” Wedman said in a news release. “Come and engage with me, speak your mind freely, and let’s make things better together. All are welcome, regardless of political affiliations, and all I ask is for everyone to be respectful and civic minded so all can participate.”