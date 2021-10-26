Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.