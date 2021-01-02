WILLIAMSON — More than three-dozen eligible veteran households in Wayne County received Christmas food boxes Dec. 19.
The Legion Riders of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 operated their annual food box program with the aid of volunteers from several local organizations. Volunteers from the Ontario Rod and Gun Club, Blue Star Mothers, the American Legion Auxiliary, staff from the Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, and more offered their support.
In all, 76 food boxes were packed by the staff and management of Breens IGA in Williamson. These food boxes, along with 74 bags of donated food were delivered by volunteers to 38 eligible veteran households.
In addition to the food boxes, which are delivered five times each year on major holidays, the Legion Riders provide short-term emergency support to veterans in need.
Eligibility for food boxes and emergency support is income-based. To find out whether a veteran or surviving spouse is eligible, contact: American Legion Riders, P.O. Box 618, Williamson, NY 14589
Those who wish to support these efforts towards veteran members of the community can send a check or money order made out to American Legion Riders.