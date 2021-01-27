SENECA FALLS — The annual Seneca County Women’s Coalition dinner honoring Coreen Lowry, previously rescheduled to March 2021 at the Seneca Falls Country Club, is once again being postponed.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues, the organization has decided to reschedule any celebration until March of 2022.
Details for this event will be published in January 2022, much nearer the time of the event.
If you have any questions with respect to past contributions or dinner reservation checks already paid, contact Adriene Emmo at (315) 521-3461 for additional information and direction.