CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library and the city of Canandaigua’s Equity and Diversity Task Force are teaming up for a three-part virtual discussion series on race and racism.
The sessions are 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15-17.
The series will help community members discuss and come to understand how race impacts every aspect of American life. Each night the discussion will be led by different panelists, including faculty from area colleges and universities, activists, and authors.
Here is a closer look at each part:
Sept. 15
Race and Racism in Community and Mental Health
Guest panelists:
- Kiyah Nayame, professor of Sociology, Monroe Community College.
- Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer, Academic and Student Affairs, Finger Lakes Community College.
- J. Ricky Price, professor of political science, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Sept. 16
Race and Racism in Politics
Guest panelists:
- Mary Lupien, Rochester City Council, East District.
- Virgil Slade, professor of history and Africana studies, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
- Khuram Hussain, professor of education and vice-president for equity, diversity & inclusion, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Sept. 17
Race and Racism in Media
Guest panelists:
- Catyra Polland, author and creator/hostess of “Editor Knows Best.”
- Mia Birdsong, pathfinder, activist, and storyteller.
- Sejal Shah, author and a professor of creative writing.
- Jessica Farrell, pre-doctoral fellow at Fisher Center for Gender and Justice, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The public is invited to participate using the virtual webinar platform Zoom. Registration is required and can be accessed at woodlibrary.org/calendar.
For additional information about this discussion series, contact Adult Services Librarian Alexis Lawrence at alawrence@pls-net.org.