BATH — Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 this year, in the Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center. Wreath sponsorships can now be made online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NYBNCB.
Individual wreaths are $15 and tax-deductible. Other donation levels are also available. The sponsorship deadline is Nov. 30.
This year’s theme is “Live Up to Their Legacy” and the mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.
The public is invited to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. Placing of the wreaths will begin immediately following the noon ceremony. The earliest arrival time that day is 11:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of the event will be strictly followed.
In 2019, more than 5,100 wreaths were placed on graves in Bath. This year’s goal is 7,500 wreaths.
Follow the Bath Wreaths Across America event at www.facebook.com/WAABathNYNationalCemetery/.