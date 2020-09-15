PENN YAN — Yes, there will be Christmas in 2020 — as in, the Yates Christmas Program will happen.
However, in light of the public health situation’s limitation on safe assembling, there will not be a distribution of clothing, toys, games, and blankets as in other years. Instead, there will be a drive-through distribution of gift cards.
The gift card distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Finger Lakes Produce Auction on Route 14A in Barrington. Each driver must wear a face covering, and place a note on their dashboard with their name and the number of children in the household. Each child must be pre-registered.
All children who reside in the Penn Yan or Dundee school districts are eligible, but must be registered. If you attended the 2019 distribution, you are automatically registered. Those new to the program may register by calling or texting Rachel at (315) 481-9623. Contact Rachel if there have been changes in your household, such as a new baby or a graduate; if your address or phone number has changed; or to report that someone else will be picking up in your place.
Registration is due by Oct. 30.
Yates Christmas Program organizers look forward to returning to “normal” in 2021. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to help with this unplanned transition may send a check to Yates Christmas Program, PO Box 145, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Check the Yates Christmas Program’s Facebook page for more details about the initiative.