PENN YAN — The Yates Community Endowment is encouraging local businesses, entrepreneurs, civic organizations, individuals, and families to consider supporting local essential organizations by contributing to the Yates Emergency Relief Fund. Established in May 2020, the fund already has more than $136,000 in grants to nonprofits that provided urgent and basic needs — food, shelter, personal protective equipment, respite care, and more — during the first year of the pandemic.
This year, the Emergency Relief Fund will focus on grants to support community needs related to recovery and rebuilding, such as job training, child care, and mental health services. However, discussions with nonprofit leaders indicate that in order to continue providing services, these organizations may need temporary operational support.
“Our emergency relief efforts are by no means done,” said Susan Priem, co-chair of the Yates Community Endowment’s Advisory Board. “We hope that many who have witnessed this seismic shift in need but have also seen their business and personal wealth prosper will consider sharing in this effort to support our community.”
The Nord Family Foundation’s generosity helped get the Emergency Relief Fund off the ground in 2020 with a $25,000 dollar-for-dollar match, as well as an additional $50,000. This private family foundation, whose funding also helped launch the Yates Community Endowment in 2011, recently made a new, $75,000 contribution to the fund to inspire others this year to give in support of their community during this unprecedented time of great need.
The Yates Community Endowment has a history of helping the Yates County community during tough times. It established the Yates Disaster Relief Fund in 2014 after devastating floods destroyed homes, buildings, and roads in Penn Yan and other parts of the county. The Endowment raised and distributed nearly $177,000 in partnership with the Keuka Housing Council.
Every dollar donated to the Emergency Relief Fund will be used to help nonprofits serving Yates County.
Any individual, family, business or organization wishing to make a contribution to the Emergency Relief Fund can do so using a credit card at www.racf.org/YatesRelief or mail a check payable to Yates Emergency Relief Fund, c/o Yates Community Endowment, 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607.
Nonprofit organizations serving Yates County are eligible to apply for operational support to continue their work or for support of a program it offers or would like to offer that would help families experiencing COVID-related issues. Applications can be submitted by logging into the Community Foundation’s grant portal at www.racf.org/grants/grant-portal/. Grants will be reviewed by the Yates Community Endowment on a rolling basis.