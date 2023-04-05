PENN YAN — The Yates County Chamber of Commerce will host a professional development seminar from 2-4 p.m. April 27 at The Mansion at Keuka Lake on Route 54A (formerly Esperanza).
This is the first session of the Chamber’s annual “Growth Series.” Onboarding your employees is the topic.
The guest speaker will be Ryan Guererri of Geneva, program manager for global onboarding at Peloton. He will discuss hiring, increasing employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention.
The cost is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. The ticket price includes refreshments.
Pre-registration is required by April 24. Register at yatesny.com or at bit.ly/3zirtEl.