PENN YAN — After the 2020 Yates County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, Yates County 4-H staff joined forces with 4-H educators across the state to rethink and develop opportunities for local members to take part in typical county fair experiences.
After determining how to run such events safely and gaining approval from the county Health Department, 4-H was able to hold s Yates County Fair 2020 — Re-Imagined event, consisting of in-person 4-H project judging and seven 4-H animal science shows. While this year’s event looked much different from a typical county fair, 4-H members were still able to highlight their skills and talents, while gaining feedback from judges.
For 4-H animal science events, eight youth exhibitors entered a total of 35 4-H animals.
The honors won in each show”
Rabbit Show
• Master Showman: Laura Bagley.
• Reserve Master Showman: Brennan Dailey.
• Best of Breed Holland Lop: Brenna Hathway.
• Best Opposite Holland Lop: Brennan Dailey.
• Best of Breed Dutch: Greyson Hathway.
• Best of Breed Mini Rex: Ginny Savage.
• Best Opposite Mini Rex: Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion Pet: Laura Bagley.
• Best of Show: Greyson Hathway.
Goat Show
• Master Showman – Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage.
• Reserve Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage.
- •Reserve Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage.
• Best of Show Dairy Goat – Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion Full Blood Boer – Ginny Savage.
• Reserve Champion Full Blood Boer — Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion Percentage Boer – Ginny Savage.
• Reserve Champion Percentage Boer — Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion Meat Goat – Ginny Savage.
• Best of Show Meat Goat – Ginny Savage.
Horse Show
• Senior Champion: Brenna Hathway.
• Reserve Senior Champion: Laura Bagley.
• Walk-Trot Champion: Elaina Catlin.
• Reserve Walk-Trot Champion: Keziah Catlin.
Gymkhana Show
• Senior Champions: Laura Bagley and Brenna Hathway.
• Walk-Trot Champion: John Catlin.
• Reserve Walk-Trot Champion: Keziah Catlin.
Dog Show
(first-placed exhibitors included)
• Grooming and Handling B: Laura Bagley.
• Beginner B Obedience: Keziah Catlin.
• Graduate Beginner A Obedience: Laura Bagley.
• Rally Novice B: Keziah Catlin.
• Rally Advanced: Laura Bagley.
• Agility Pre-Novice: Laura Bagley.
Poultry Show
• Grand Champion Showman: Brenna Hathway.
• Reserve Champion Showman: Greyson Hathway.
• Grand Champion Continental: Brenna Hathway.
• Reserve Champion Continental: Greyson Hathway.
• Grand Champion Other Standard: Laura Bagley.
• Reserve Champion Other Standard: Laura Bagley.
• Grand Champion Bantam (Single Comb Clean legged): Greyson Hathway.
• Reserve Champion Bantam (Single Comb Clean-Legged): Brenna Hathway.
• Grand Champion Bantam (Feather Legged): Greyson Hathway.
• Reserve Champion Bantam (Feather Legged): Brenna Hathway.
• Grand Champion Eggs: Brenna Hathway.
• Reserve Champion Eggs: Greyson Hathway.
• Best of Show: Laura Bagley.
Dairy Cattle Show
• Master Showman: Ginny Savage.
• Grand Champion Guernsey: Ginny Savage.
• Best of Show: Ginny Savage.
In the 4-H Exhibit Hall, six 4-H’ers entered a total of 35 projects. The organization chose to create a Yates County Fair 2020 Re-Imagined rosette for outstanding exhibits. Projects selected for this honor will be able to go on for state level judging and/or display in 2021. Yates County 4-H teen Brennan Dailey designed the rosette, with 2020 being the only year for 4-H members to receive this recognition.
Youth receiving this honor and able to send their projects to the Great New York State Fair for judging in 2021 include Brenna and Greyson Hathway (COVID-19 Community Service Project Scrapbook), Brennan Dailey (4-H Flag), Audrey Hoffman (Two-Sided Fringed Blouse), and Greyson Hathway (Goat Milk Soaps).
The following youth also received a special Yates County Fair 2020 Re-Imagined Rosette and will be able to send their projects to the state fair in 2021 for display: Alex Hoffman (Waxed Beans), Brenna Hathway (Q-Tip Flower Painting and Pour Painting), and Greyson Hathway (Pour Painting).