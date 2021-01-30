PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center is seeking help in acquiring new software to store its archive. The current system is outdated, and with no future updates planned by the manufacturer, the Center is looking to pivot toward something new.
“If our current system goes down, we lose our entire archives,” YCHC board member Lyn Fitch stated.
To avoid this, the Center hopes to purchase the web-based version of PastPerfect museum software. It is used by over 11 million museums and historical societies, and was the first software developed exclusively for museum use. It allows staff to add photographs of objects and documents to their catalog record. PastPerfect web edition will also allow staff to work on- or off-site. This is a huge benefit during this time of pandemic when only a few staff can be in the buildings.
Additionally, it would give the Center the capacity to keep better track of its memberships through a comprehensive contact management program.
In addition, the Center has a matching donation opportunity, thanks to the generosity of a current member. The Center is asking for donations to help make this purchase by April 1. The goal for the software campaign is $4,000
Donations of any size can be made by calling (315) 536-7318 with your credit-card information or sending a check to the Yates County History Center at 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please earmark your donation “for software.”
Staff is on hand to answer questions by phone and email from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.