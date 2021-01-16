YATES COUNTY — Yates County Legislature Chairman Douglas Paddock recently announced two public power point presentations by zoom, and by limited gathering at the Yates County Legislative Chambers. The presentation will be conducted by Sheriff Ron Spike.
Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order this past summer directs municipalities to review their community needs and evaluate law enforcement’s current policies and practices, to foster trust, fairness and legitimacy to address bias, and any disproportionate policing of communities of color as a part of the state’s criminal justice reform, as well as use of force and officer’s conduct. This presentation will reflect that intention, as well as consist of review and evaluation of policies and the police services currently being provided by the agency.
Additionally, the Legislature plans to conduct a county Q&A survey related to this review at an upcoming date. The Yates County Legislature must do a certification of reform compliance or plan, on or before April 1, 2021, or risk the loss of state aid from the NYS Division of Budget.
The presentations will be in the legislative chambers, located at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan. Seating is limited and reservations must be made to assure adequate social distancing. To attend in person, please contact Connie Hayes by email at chaye@yatescounty.org.
The Jan. 19 Zoom presentation on police reform will take place at 6 p.m. and can be accessed with the follow Zoom credentials:
Link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83937609603?pwd=ekZBYTgzclU3M1lOZ3ljUXViSHl0dz09
Webinar ID: 839 3760 9603 Passcode: 693088
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16465588656,,83937609603# or +13126266799,,83937609603#
Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799
The Jan. 27 Zoom presentation on the same topic will take place at 3 p.m. and can be accessed with the following Zoom credentials:
Link to join:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81941182362?pwd=bGN3SUQycnVKTFJ2RDJ1NURYNnNqdz09
Webinar ID: 819 4118 2362 Passcode: 553143
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16465588656,,81941182362# or +13017158592,,81941182362#
Or Telephone: Dial( for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592