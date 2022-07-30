PENN YAN — The Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association has awarded $2,500 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation in support of the purchase of a new Tempus Pro cardiac monitor with Tempus LS Defibrillator for the Yates County Advanced Life Support Unit (ALS), “Medic 55” vehicle. Based in the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Medic 55 response service ensures access to care for all of Yates County and in the past year, the unit responded to nearly 900 calls for service.
In rural communities, quick emergency response is critical to ensuring that those experiencing cardiac risk have the opportunity to access life-saving health care services
The use of an automatic external defibrillator on an emergency call to resuscitate patients, to keep blood flowing to the brain and heart, and to stabilize them until they can be transported to Syracuse, Rochester or other larger cities for interventional cardiac care will significantly increase their chance for survival.
The purchase of the new equipment will ensure the continued sustainability of the ALS program and the delivery of the highest quality ALS services available to patients.
To support the project or for more information, contact Helen Kelley: (315) 787-4050 or helen.kelley@flhealth.org or donate online at: https://www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/.