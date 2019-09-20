PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center has received $7,500 from the Greater Hudson Heritage Network for the conservation of an 1850 portrait of Joseph Thayer Jr.
The portrait of young Joseph Thayer is unique to the center’s collection as it depicts a middle class child — one of the few paintings of children at the center. His parents, Joseph and Samantha (Baird), also sat for portraits, which are in the center’s collection.
Conservation efforts will take about a year.
Additional funding was provided by a donation from descendants Robert and Ann Hallock of Hannacroix, N.Y.