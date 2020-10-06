PENN YAN — The annual Yates County Republican Party dinner, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely.
Party Chairman Jack Prendergast said a future date has not been announced.
He added that the decision came after talking with featured speaker Nick Langworthy, chairman of the state Republican party, and many of those who planned to attend the event, including Congressman Tom Reed, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, and state Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.
Prendergast added that planning for the event began in January, and the decision to postpone took a lot of thought after weighing local economic issues with the health of the community.