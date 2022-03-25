BRANCHPORT — In the second installment of a series, two Yates County officials will speak at a public workshop on slow-moving vehicles, including farm equipment and horse-drawn buggies.
Sheriff Ron Spike and Tom Eskildsen, senior technician for the Yates County Soil & Water Conservation District, will be the presenters during the April 5 event at the Branchport firehouse. The event, sponsored by the Jerusalem Town Board, will run from 7-9 p.m.
Spike’s program, which is intended for everyone using public roads, will focus on slow-moving vehicle safety, including accidents in the Finger Lakes region, other parts of the state, and across the country. He will talk about bicycle safety, driver awareness, accident prevention, and traffic incident management by 911 dispatchers, police, and other first responders.
Eskildsen will speak to the agricultural community about manure gas safety at farms.
There is no cost to attend. Light refreshments are included.
The first presentation was Feb. 15 at the Benton firehouse.