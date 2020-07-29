PENN YAN — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office, through its child passenger safety seat program, will host four events in August.
Parents/guardians and caregivers can have their current seats inspected, properly adjusted or replaced by certified car seat technicians. No appointments are needed.
The events will be:
• Aug. 1, 1-4 p.m. at Benton Fire Department, 932 Route 14A.
• Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. at Middlesex Valley Ambulance, 817 Route 245.
• Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m. at Dundee Central School, 55 Water St.
• Aug. 22, 1-4 p.m. at Penn Yan Ambulance, 205 North Ave.