PENN YAN — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is offering a snowmobile safety course later this month.
The course, which is free, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 at the sheriff’s office, 227 Main St.
Both sessions must be attended to get a safety certificate; the class size is limited to the first 25 people to sign up.
All operators of a snowmobile ages 10 through 18 must have a safety certificate to drive a snowmobile off of their own property or to cross a public road or highway. Adults can also take the course.
Reservations can be made by calling (315) 536-5178 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations must be received no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 26.