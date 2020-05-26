PENN YAN — The Yates County clerk’s office will resume processing pistol permits the week of May 25.
County Administrator Nonine Flynn said due to COVID-19, the process will be performed by mail and only if pistol permit holders meet certain requirements until the county offices reopen to the public.
Questions about the new procedure and requirements can be made to Kay Williamson, pistol permit clerk, at (315) 536-5120 or by email to kwilliamson@yatescounty.org.
Flynn said the public’s patience is appreciated until county offices can reopen and resume normal pistol permit procedures.