Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX IN THE LOWER 90S THIS AFTERNOON... TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 80S TO AROUND 90 DEGREES ALONG WITH A VERY MOIST AIRMASS WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES REMAINING IN THE 90 TO 95 DEGREE RANGE THIS AFTERNOON. SOME COOLING WILL OCCUR NEAR THE IMMEDIATE GREAT LAKES SHORES. TAKE PRECAUTIONS IF YOU NEED TO BE OUT IN THE HEAT THIS AFTERNOON BY TAKING FREQUENT BREAKS INSIDE AND DRINKING PLENTY OF WATER TO STAY HYDRATED. DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN OR PETS UNATTENDED IN CARS. EXPECT THE HEAT INDEX TO LOWER BACK INTO THE 80S AFTER 6 PM.