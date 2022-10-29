GENEVA — Local kids spent their afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 2, decorating downtown businesses with festive window painting. Tricia Lewis Noel, along with the help of her sister, Ellie Lewis Molina, as well as, Dave Sherman and Joan Barnard, organized the colorful activity to bring kids together though creativity and art, and give local businesses a temporary Halloween makeover.
Make sure to take a stroll or drive through downtown Geneva and you might just see eerie black cats, giant orange pumpkins, hungry ghosts munching on spaghetti and more — all created by talented, young artists.