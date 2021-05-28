GENEVA — The Zonta Club of Geneva collected and donated 125 articles of clothing to the SAFE-Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program through University of Rochester at F.F. Thompson Hospital Emergency Department.
Thompson Hospital is one of 47 designated sexual assault forensic centers in New York and serves Ontario and many of the surrounding counties. Members donated tee-shirts, underwear, socks, and pants for women who have to surrender their clothing for evidentiary purposes. Cristine Crawford, Sexual Assault Program coordinator, was the speaker for the May Zoom meeting to talk about the program and the work that it does.
The Zonta Club of Geneva is celebrating its 92nd year as a club with Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. 29,000 members worldwide in 63 countries working together to improve the lives of women and girls.
To learn more about Zonta, visit www.zontaclubgeneva.org.