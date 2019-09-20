SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Arts Council’s Art Works Gallery is offering a pen and ink workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Art Works Gallery, 109 Fall St.
“The workshop will concentrate on methods used to create tonal values in objects when drawing with pen and ink or felt tipped pen, and the ways various drawing techniques are applied,” explained Instructor Roberta Nelson.
Participants should take drawing tablet or paper, regular pencil, eraser, and photo to be drawn.
Felt-tipped pens and information packets will be provided.
The cost of the workshop is $30.
Registration is required by Sept. 21. Register at the Artworks Gallery or email the instructor at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or call (315) 549-8323.
For info on the Seneca County Arts Council and Artworks Gallery, visit www.artsinseneca.org or email artworks@artsinseneca.org.