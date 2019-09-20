Breakfast Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Christian Coffee Café, 125 Border City Road, Geneva. Pancakes or waffles, eggs, grits, potatoes, bacon or sausage. Cost: $8 to $10; children 10 and under eat for $4 to $8. Info: Angela Thomas at firstloveadvertising@gmail.com or (716) 393-7772.