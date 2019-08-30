GENEVA — The St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Dorothy Kitzing and Elizabeth Kitzing Fund of the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
The Kitzing sisters established the fund for development of the performing arts and literacy training.
The Rev. James Adams, Head of School, said that the grant funds will help the Arts Academy expand programs, reach more students and offer more scholarships.
The Arts Academy has a $4 million capital campaign under way to raise money to convert the two-story former Rectory on the south side of the church grounds into the main space for the Arts Academy. The Community Spirit & Arts campaign already has $1.9 million received or pledged in the quiet phase of the campaign.
More than 300 students from 16 area schools in a five-county area are taking lessons and performing at the Arts Academy in choirs, piano, violin, cello, viola, organ, voice, dance and guitar for all ages with the dedicated core of instructors and staff, all of whom are professionals in their field. Embracing its theme of “Arts for All,” the Academy is open to everyone from infants to adults and is not affiliated religiously although St. Peter’s Church sponsors and supports the Academy. Academy offerings will be expanded and enhanced in renovated space with a $4-million Capital Campaign currently under way.
More information on classes and supporting the Arts Academy is available at www.stpetersarts.org.