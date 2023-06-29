SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artworks Gallery will exhibit book sculptures by Sylvia Papperman from July 5-31 at the Artworks Gallery’s “Designated Artist” space.
The show will begin with an opening reception on July 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The gallery is at 109 Fall St.
Sylvia Papperman, a Seneca Falls artist and crafter, began working with folded books that depicted scenes as well as words. That form of art evolved to folded sculptures. Sylvia’s unique sculptures turned the folded pages of discarded books into works of art. She also is interested in photography, alcohol ink art and other forms of the creative arts.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The gallery is staffed by volunteers, so call 315-257-0201 to make sure the gallery is staffed.
For more information visit our website www.artsinseneca.org.