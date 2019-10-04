SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artwork Gallery will offer workshops that include a drawing basics seven-week series and a watercolor resist class.
The Drawing Basics 7 Week Series will be 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 22. It will cost $10 a week.
The class is for people who would love to learn how to draw or just sharpen already learned skills. The information and studies focus on seeing an object as an artist sees it; correctly proportioning and establishing spatial relationships within the objects; creating depth by using linear perspective and shading techniques which include mapping out the values in the object, using different grades of pencils and pressures, various drawing techniques, and varied lighting positions.
Take a regular 2B or HB pencil, set of drawing pencils (if desired), a drawing pad larger than 9-inch-by-12-inch, an 18-inch ruler, and a good eraser. Register by Oct. 6.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 to 4 p.m. Watercolor Resist will be offered for $30. Resist Painting is a method of applying wax to various parts of the picture so that the applied water-based paint will not adhere to those areas. Many interesting effects and textures can be created by using rubbings or various drawing techniques. It is similar to the batik process except that is done on paper instead of fabric.
Take a box of crayons, watercolor paper 140lb. weight (at least 9-inch-by-12-inch), watercolor brushes, water container, a hard surface (like plexi-glass or wood) larger than the watercolor paper size, pencil, eraser, paper towels, and a photo to reproduce. Instructor will provide clear wax resist crayons, an iron, drawing paper, tracing paper, and a blow-dryer.
All workshops will be conducted by Roberta Nelson. Registration is required. Register at the Artworks Gallery or email the instructor at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or call (315) 549-8323.