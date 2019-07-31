LYONS — Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, will host a summer reading challenge in July and August.
The theme is “A Universe of Stories,” and the challenge encourages young readers to explore tales of science and space, as well as learn about the world around them with activities related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
Official reading calendars are available at schools, local libraries and the assemblyman’s office.
For details, call (315) 946-5166, e-mail manktelowb@nyassembly.gov or visit www.summerreadingnys.org.
