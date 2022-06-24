ALBANY — Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill (D-Ulster, Dutchess) released the following statement upon the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Today six unelected individuals decided to remove the right to bodily autonomy for millions of Americans, a fifty year precedent that has allowed women to advance their careers, pursue higher education and begin their families on their own terms. While these six justices may be privileged enough to live in a world without consequences, the generational impact this decision will have on child poverty and women’s education has yet to be told.
While still a tremendous emotional blow to all who have advocated and fought for gender equality, this outcome was unfortunately not a surprise. Accordingly, we in the state legislature have passed numerous bills this month to enshrine the tenets of Roe v. Wade into state law. A package of five measures signed by the Governor on June 13 includes legislation that will prevent providers from being extradited to other states for services given in New York (A.10372a, Lavine), prohibit frivolous misconduct charges to reproductive healthcare professionals (A.9687b, Rosenthal, L.), prevent insurers from filing malpractice cases against those in New York offering abortions to those from outside our state (A.9718b, Rosenthal, L.), protect reproductive health confidentiality (A.9818a, Paulin) and establish a cause of action for unlawful interference by out of state actors on the exercising of protected rights within New York. I am grateful to my colleagues in the BiPartisan Pro-Choice Legislative Caucus for assuring New York women are insulated and protected from this decision. More legislation will likely be considered in the coming months as we return to Session to address this reproductive health crisis.
Family planning will remain a right to all New Yorkers, as it should be for women in every state. Accordingly, I call on our representatives in Washington to pass federal legislation that will codify Roe v. Wade into law.”