GENEVA – Parker H. Bossard, son of Joshua and Amy Bossard, has enrolled for fall admission at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study business administration.
While at GHS, he participated in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
His honors include all-league and all-state soccer; all-league basketball; all-league, all-sectional and all-state lacrosse; 10 varsity letters; the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame Award; honor society; the Aenas McDonald PBA Scholarship; and Boys’ State.