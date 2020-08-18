GENEVA – Thomas J. Bogart, son of Kathy and Jim Bogart, has enrolled for fall admission at Ithaca College.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study film, photography and visual arts.
While at GHS, he was vice president of the drama club and participated in JV soccer and track and field, concert band, jazz band and rock band.
His honors include the Hands of Christ Award, the Sully Pitifer Award, the Ithaca College Scholarship, the Ithaca College Grant, the IC New York Tuition Award and the Scott LaFaro Memorial Scholarship.
He also has volunteered as an assistant director and actor with the Nancy Curvin Playground Players, a volunteer firefighter with the West Lake Road Fire Department and a teen leader at Our Lady of Peace Parish.
He has worked at Barnes and Noble at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.