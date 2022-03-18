GENEVA — The Athena A.C.E. (Award for Continuing Education) Association is seeking applicants for its 2022 Scholarship.
Applications are due June 1.
The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship is available to women older than 25 who live in Seneca, Yates, or eastern Ontario counties, and who will be enrolled in an educational program by Sept. 30, 2022. Scholarship money can be used for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees, licenses or certifications of any kind, TASC programs, childcare, transportation, laptop, printer, program materials, etc.
The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship supports women seeking additional education to achieve their goals and will be awarded to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International program: excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.
To apply, visit athenaace.org/apply. Applications can be emailed to AthenaACEA@gmail.com, or mailed to Athena A.C.E. Association, P.O. Box 744, Geneva 14456.