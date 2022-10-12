ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after an appellate judge granted an interim administrative stay on U.S. District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby’s decision in Antonyuk v. Hochul, meaning the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) will remain in effect:
“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”
As a result of the recent decision, the full CCIA is in effect until a three-judge panel on the Second Circuit decides on the motion to stay. Earlier this week, Attorney General James filed a motion for a temporary pause on the district court’s decision to stop enforcement of some parts of the CCIA. Today, an administrative stay was granted, pausing the decision until a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit acts on the motion.
The CCIA was passed during an extraordinary session of the Legislature and enacted earlier this summer in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The law strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner’s consent to carry on their premises, enhances safe storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain gun purchases, and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.