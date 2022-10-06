ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after a federal judge in the U.S. Northern District Court of New York granted a temporary restraining order in the case Antonyuk v. Hochul, temporarily blocking or modifying some provisions of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA):
“Today's decision comes in the wake of mass shootings and rampant gun violence hurting communities here in New York and across the country. While the decision preserves portions of the law, we believe the entire law must be preserved as enacted. We will appeal this decision.
"Common-sense gun control regulations help save lives. I will not back down from the fight to protect New Yorkers from repeated and baseless attacks on our state’s gun safety measures. I will continue to defend our responsible gun laws and fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”
All provisions of the CCIA are still in effect until next week because the trial judge stayed his order to permit the state to consider and pursue appellate options.