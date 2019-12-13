AUBURN — Downtown Auburn BID hosted its holiday parade over the Thanksgiving Weekend.
Terry Colella and Healing H’Arts Equestrian Center hosted Mr. & Mrs. Claus, played by Merlyn Fuller and John Woodman. Grinch was played by Joel Campagnola.
Float competition
Float winners included BOCES Skills USA, first place; Capt. Jack & Literacy Volunteers, second; town of Throop, third; and Healing H’Arts Equestrian Center, fourth.
The gift of books
Rick Martinez has participated in the holiday parade for 10 years as everyone’s favorite pirate. From riding aboard a small raft to steering his full-length pirate ship, Martinez has continually raised awareness for Calvary Food Pantry & Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County.
This year, he solicited social media donations for gently used books to give to children. Martinez and his wife, Andrea, and friends wrapped 700 books to hand out. Coupled with his new pirate persona — Captain Nick Klaus — the children were captivated.
Unfortunately, Martinez ran out of books halfway through. So, he’s soliciting for more books for next year.
To donate books, contact Rick Martinez capt.jack1064@gmail.com or call (315) 237-8959.